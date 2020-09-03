Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill upends De Soto

Northwest Cedar Hill got a hat trick from Hayden Hatley and a goal and three assists from Tyler Finder in a 8-0 victory over visiting De Soto Thursday. The game winning goal went to Hatley.
Other key offensive contributors for Northwest Cedar Hill were Trey Eckols (two goals), Austin Jerger (two goals) and Stephen Pryk (two assists). Northwest Cedar Hill keeper Alex Drexler earned the win.
Northwest Cedar Hill (3-0) will host Jackson on Wednesday at 6 p.m. De Soto (0-2) travels to Hillsboro on Tuesday, September 15 at 6:30 p.m.
