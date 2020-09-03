 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill upends De Soto
0 comments

Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill upends De Soto

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months

Northwest Cedar Hill got a hat trick from Hayden Hatley and a goal and three assists from Tyler Finder in a 8-0 victory over visiting De Soto Thursday. The game winning goal went to Hatley.

Other key offensive contributors for Northwest Cedar Hill were Trey Eckols (two goals), Austin Jerger (two goals) and Stephen Pryk (two assists). Northwest Cedar Hill keeper Alex Drexler earned the win.

Northwest Cedar Hill (3-0) will host Jackson on Wednesday at 6 p.m. De Soto (0-2) travels to Hillsboro on Tuesday, September 15 at 6:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports