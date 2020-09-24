Recap: O'Fallon Christian downs St. Charles

Chase Heath had two goals (including the game winner) to lead O'Fallon Christian to a 4-3 win over St. Charles Thursday at St. Charles.
Blake Hall also contributed for O'Fallon Christian with two goals. O'Fallon Christian keeper Charlie McKeon earned the win. Leading the way offensively for St. Charles were Ryan Russell (two goals) and Yidenpen Bayili (one goal).
O'Fallon Christian (3-6) plays at home against Duchesne on Monday at 6:45 p.m. St. Charles (6-3) plays at home against Winfield on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.