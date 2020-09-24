 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: O'Fallon Christian downs St. Charles
0 comments

Recap: O'Fallon Christian downs St. Charles

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Chase Heath had two goals (including the game winner) to lead O'Fallon Christian to a 4-3 win over St. Charles Thursday at St. Charles.

Blake Hall also contributed for O'Fallon Christian with two goals. O'Fallon Christian keeper Charlie McKeon earned the win. Leading the way offensively for St. Charles were Ryan Russell (two goals) and Yidenpen Bayili (one goal).

O'Fallon Christian (3-6) plays at home against Duchesne on Monday at 6:45 p.m. St. Charles (6-3) plays at home against Winfield on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/211. Fort Zumwalt South (8-0) is idle.2. Francis Howell Central (6-1) at Fort Zumwalt West (3-5), 5:30 p.m.3. Summit …

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/221. Fort Zumwalt South (8-0) vs. Fort Zumwalt North (2-4), 7 p.m.2. Francis Howell Central (8-1) vs. Timberland (5-3…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports