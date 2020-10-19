 Skip to main content
Recap: O'Fallon Christian topples Fox
O'Fallon Christian topped visiting Fox 3-0 Monday.

Key offensive contributors for O'Fallon Christian included Blake Hall (one goal), Chase Heath (one goal), Adam McNeil (one goal) and Connor Juengst (two assists). Charlie McKeon saved all three shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for O'Fallon Christian.

O'Fallon Christian (8-7) will host DuBourg on Thursday at 6 p.m. Fox (3-13) will host Affton on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

