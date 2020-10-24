 Skip to main content
Recap: O'Fallon Christian tops Duchesne
Recap: O'Fallon Christian tops Duchesne

Blake Hall had two goals and an assist to lead O'Fallon Christian to a 5-1 win over Duchesne Saturday at Duchesne.

Other players tallying for O'Fallon Christian were Ronan Hardwicke, Chase Heath and Connor Juengst each with a goal. O'Fallon Christian goalie Charlie McKeon earned the victory. Ryan Hill scored for Duchesne.

O'Fallon Christian (10-7) will be away at Orchard Farm on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Duchesne (3-11) visits DuBourg on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

