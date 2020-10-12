Recap: Orchard Farm breezes by Winfield

Orchard Farm got a hat trick (including the game winner) from Michael Bhat and two goals and two assists from Ethan Bromaghim in a 8-0 win over Winfield Monday at Winfield.
Other players with numbers for Orchard Farm were Dylan Hazel (one goal, one assist), Bobby Pauly (one goal, one assist) and Lucas Stopke (one goal). Orchard Farm keeper Harry Reineke earned the win.
Orchard Farm (11-2) goes on the road to play St. Charles West on Thursday at 7 p.m. Winfield (3-12) plays at home against Union on Thursday at 4 p.m.
