Anthony Dalton had the game winning goal and two assists to lead Orchard Farm to a 8-0 victory over visiting Winfield Thursday.
Also contributing for Orchard Farm were Michael Bhat (one goal, one assist), Ethan Bromaghim (one goal, one assist), Sam Jones (one goal), Caden Lucido (one goal), Bobby Pauly (one goal), Josh Salas (one goal) and Trevor Wilson (one goal). Evan Forsythe saved the only shot he faced to earn the victory in goal for Orchard Farm.
Orchard Farm (1-0) will host McCluer on Friday at 4:15 p.m. Winfield (1-2) visits Troy Buchanan on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.