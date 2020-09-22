 Skip to main content
Recap: Orchard Farm defeats Lutheran St. Charles
Orchard Farm defeated Lutheran St. Charles 2-0 Tuesday at Lutheran St. Charles.

Orchard Farm got offensive contributions from Bobby Pauly and Sam Jones each with a goal. Orchard Farm keeper Harry Reineke stopped all six shots he faced to pick up the win.

Orchard Farm (5-1) hosts Duchesne on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. Lutheran St. Charles (4-4) will play Joplin at Jefferson City on Friday at 7 p.m.

