Orchard Farm got two goals and an assist from Anthony Dalton and two goals (including the game winner) from Michael Bhat in a 8-0 win over Maplewood-RH Monday at Maplewood-RH.
Other key offensive contributors for Orchard Farm were Ethan Bromaghim (one goal, two assists), Caden Lucido (one goal), Caden Nelson (one goal), Lucas Stopke (one goal) and Trevor Wilson (three assists). Orchard Farm keeper Evan Forsythe earned the win.
Orchard Farm (17-0) plays at St. Charles on Thursday at 6 p.m. Maplewood-RH (1-19) will host Bayless on Tuesday at 4 p.m.