Recap: Orchard Farm topples Maplewood-RH
Orchard Farm toppled visiting Maplewood-RH 3-0 Monday.

Leading the way offensively for Orchard Farm were Dylan Hazel (one goal), Caden Lucido (one goal), Kyle Prinster (one goal) and Bobby Pauly (two assists). Harry Reineke was credited with the victory in goal for Orchard Farm.

Orchard Farm (14-3) will be away at St. Charles on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Maplewood-RH (10-12) visits University City on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

