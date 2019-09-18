Orchard Farm got two goals and an assist from Michael Bhat and a goal and three assists from Ethan Bromaghim in a 7-0 victory over University City Wednesday at Lutheran North.
Also contributing offensively for Orchard Farm were Trevor Wilson (one goal, one assist), Dylan Hazel (one goal), Caden Lucido (one goal), Kyle Prinster (one goal) and Bobby Pauly (two assists). Orchard Farm goalie Evan Forsythe stopped all six shots he faced to pick up the win.
Orchard Farm (5-0) will play at Lutheran St. Charles on Monday at 6:30 p.m. University City (5-4) plays at Affton on Tuesday at 6 p.m.