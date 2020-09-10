 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Pacific downs De Soto
0 comments

Recap: Pacific downs De Soto

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months

Gavin Bukowsky had a hat trick to lead Pacific to a 5-3 victory over visiting De Soto Thursday.

Other players with numbers for Pacific included Blake Bearden (one goal), Jacob Sauvage (one goal) and Cade Bell (two assists). Pacific keeper Jared Hootman earned the win. Chase Reichmuth was the leading scorer for De Soto with a hat trick.

Pacific (2-1) will host Union on Friday at 7:30 p.m. De Soto (0-4) will play Rolla at Pacific on Friday at 4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports