Recap: Pacific downs De Soto

Gavin Bukowsky had a hat trick to lead Pacific to a 5-3 victory over visiting De Soto Thursday.
Other players with numbers for Pacific included Blake Bearden (one goal), Jacob Sauvage (one goal) and Cade Bell (two assists). Pacific keeper Jared Hootman earned the win. Chase Reichmuth was the leading scorer for De Soto with a hat trick.
Pacific (2-1) will host Union on Friday at 7:30 p.m. De Soto (0-4) will play Rolla at Pacific on Friday at 4 p.m.
