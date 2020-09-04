Recap: Pacific ties Seckman

Seckman played visiting Pacific to a 3-3 standoff Friday.
Key offensive players for Pacific were Jacob Sauvage (one goal, one assist), Gavin Bukowsky (one goal), Sam Knotts (one goal) and Cade Bell (two assists). Key offensive contributors for Seckman were Brady Gossett, Andrew Kuehn and Tyler Kuhn each with a goal.
Pacific (0-1) plays at St. Clair on Monday, September 14 at 5 p.m. Seckman (1-0) plays at Fox on Thursday at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.