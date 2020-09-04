 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Pacific ties Seckman
0 comments

Recap: Pacific ties Seckman

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months

Seckman played visiting Pacific to a 3-3 standoff Friday.

Key offensive players for Pacific were Jacob Sauvage (one goal, one assist), Gavin Bukowsky (one goal), Sam Knotts (one goal) and Cade Bell (two assists). Key offensive contributors for Seckman were Brady Gossett, Andrew Kuehn and Tyler Kuhn each with a goal.

Pacific (0-1) plays at St. Clair on Monday, September 14 at 5 p.m. Seckman (1-0) plays at Fox on Thursday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports