Recap: Pacific tops Sullivan
Recap: Pacific tops Sullivan

Pacific got four goals (including the game winner) and two assists from Jacob Sauvage and a goal and three assists from Gavin Bukowsky in a 7-2 win over visiting Sullivan Tuesday.

Also adding offensive numbers for Pacific were Blake Bearden (one goal, one assist) and Cade Bell (one goal). Pacific goalie Jared Hootman earned the victory. Leading the way offensively for Sullivan were Collin Farrell and Charlie Lohden each with a goal.

Pacific (7-9) plays at home against Windsor (Imperial) on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Sullivan (2-16) will play at Borgia on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

