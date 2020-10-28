Recap: Pacific tops Windsor (Imperial)

Jacob Sauvage had a hat trick (including the game winner) to lead Pacific to a 5-0 win over visiting Windsor (Imperial) Wednesday.
Other players with points for Pacific included Cade Bell (one goal, two assists) and Gavin Bukowsky (one goal, one assist). Jared Hootman picked up the win in goal for Pacific.
Pacific (8-9) will play Summit at Union on Monday at 5 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (3-13) hosts Oakville on Thursday at 6 p.m.
