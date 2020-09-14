Recap: Pacific upends St. Clair

Pacific got two goals and an assist from Cade Bell and the game winning goal and two assists from Sam Knotts in a 7-1 victory over St. Clair Monday at St. Clair.
Also contributing for Pacific were Jacob Sauvage (two goals), Ethan Flaherty (one goal), Sach Wolf (one goal) and Gavin Bukowsky (two assists). Pacific goalie Jared Hootman saved seven of eight shots he faced to pick up the win. Joey Rego scored the goal for St. Clair.
Pacific (3-2) hosts Lutheran St. Charles on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. St. Clair (0-3) goes on the road to play Fredericktown on Thursday at 5 p.m.
