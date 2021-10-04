 Skip to main content
Recap: Pacific waltzes over St. Clair
Recap: Pacific waltzes over St. Clair

Ethan Flaherty had two goals and an assist to lead Pacific to a 7-0 victory over St. Clair Monday at St. Clair. He was credited with the game winning goal.

Also contributing points for Pacific were Bo Zidzik (two goals), Brett Bearden (one goal), Connor Higginbotham (one goal) and Mason Lucas (one goal). Drew Beffa was credited with the victory in goal for Pacific.

Pacific (8-7) hosts Sullivan on Tuesday at 5 p.m. St. Clair (0-13) hosts Union on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

