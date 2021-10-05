 Skip to main content
Recap: Parkway Central tops Clayton
Recap: Parkway Central tops Clayton

Parkway Central beat visiting Clayton 5-1 Tuesday.

Key offensive contributors for Parkway Central included Brady Blum (two goals), David Lopez (one goal, one assist), Eli Lieberman (one goal), Jack O'Leary (one goal) and Charlie Poe (two assists). Wil Rieves saved four of five shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Parkway Central. Elias Kilbridg scored for Clayton.

Parkway Central (2-7) visits Northwest Cedar Hill on Thursday at 6 p.m. Clayton (5-7) plays at home against University City on Friday at 4:15 p.m.

