Recap: Parkway North defeats Northwest Cedar Hill
Recap: Parkway North defeats Northwest Cedar Hill

Parkway North downed Northwest Cedar Hill 3-2 Monday at Northwest Cedar Hill.

Key offensive contributors for Parkway North included David Lopez (one goal, two assists), Kevin van Raalten (one goal) and Noah Solomon (one goal). Will Schenk saved 10 of 12 shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Parkway North. Northwest Cedar Hill got points from Phillip Grimes and Hayden Hatley each with a goal.

Parkway North (6-2) will host Parkway South on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Northwest Cedar Hill (11-8) visits Pacific on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

