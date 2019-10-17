Kevin Van Raalten had two goals and an assist to lead Parkway North to a 4-1 victory over visiting Windsor (Imperial) Thursday.
Other players tallying for Parkway North were Tal Dean (one goal, one assist) and Ben Parks (one goal). Parkway North keeper Will Schenk saved the only shot he faced to pick up the win. Grant Siegel scored the goal for Windsor (Imperial).
Parkway North (6-10) plays at home against Seckman on Friday at 6 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (5-12) will host Seckman on Monday at 6 p.m.