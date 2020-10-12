Recap: Parkway North upends Trinity

Parkway North got a hat trick from Tal Dean and the game winning goal and two assists from Noah Solomon in a 8-1 victory over visiting Trinity Monday.
Also adding offensive numbers for Parkway North were Kevin van Raalten (one goal, one assist), Dylan Campbell (one goal), Carter Mezines (one goal) and Joey Rickelmann (one goal). Will Schenk picked up the win in goal for Parkway North. Mitchell Fite scored the goal for Trinity.
Parkway North (4-0) visits Windsor (Imperial) on Thursday at 6 p.m. Trinity (0-6) will host Lutheran St. Charles on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.