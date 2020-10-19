 Skip to main content
Recap: Parkway South topples Parkway Central
Parkway South toppled visiting Parkway Central 3-0 Monday.

Contributing points for Parkway South were Bryce Lortz (one goal, one assist), Ali Othman (one goal, one assist) and Alex Hunt (one goal). Baasel Mahrous picked up the win in goal for Parkway South.

Parkway South (5-2) goes on the road to play Parkway North on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Parkway Central (3-6) will play at Whitfield on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

