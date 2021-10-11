Recap: Parkway West slips past Parkway North

Biruk Mesfin scored from Mason Paul in the second half to lift Parkway West to a 1-0 victory over Parkway North Monday at Parkway North.

Parkway West keeper Nathan Basler saved all four shots he faced to pick up the win.

Parkway West (5-9) plays at home against Mehlville on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Parkway North (5-8) plays at home against Ritenour on Wednesday at 5 p.m.