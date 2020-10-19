Recap: Pattonville slips past Parkway West

Pattonville slipped past Parkway West 2-1 Monday at Parkway West.
Leading the way offensively for Pattonville were Emerson Carranza and Wes Kison each with a goal. Pattonville goalie Jonah Kendrick stopped four of five shots he faced to pick up the win. Alex Spangler scored for Parkway West.
Pattonville (1-3) travels to Clayton on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. Parkway West (2-6) will be away at Clayton on Thursday at 6 p.m.
