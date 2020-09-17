 Skip to main content
Recap: Perryville beats Hillsboro
Dayton Strattman had a hat trick (including the game winner) and two assists to lead Perryville to a 5-0 win over visiting Hillsboro Thursday.

Perryville also got points from Trent Balsman (one goal), Kaden Laurentius (one goal) and Bryce Brewer (two assists). Perryville goalie Ty Baudendistel stopped all five shots he faced to pick up the win.

Perryville (2-0) plays Seckman at Hillsboro on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Hillsboro (1-5) will host Fredericktown on Monday at 4 p.m.

