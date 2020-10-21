 Skip to main content
Recap: Perryville beats Windsor (Imperial)
Recap: Perryville beats Windsor (Imperial)

Dayton Strattman had a hat trick to lead Perryville to a 6-2 victory over visiting Windsor (Imperial) Wednesday. He was credited with the game winning goal.

Perryville also got offensive contributions from Bryce Brewer (one goal, one assist), Colby Hager (one goal, one assist) and Carson Adams (one goal). Ty Baudendistel saved four of six shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Perryville. Windsor (Imperial) got points from Max Kimbrough and Hunter Metteer each with a goal.

Perryville (11-3) will play at Cape Girardeau Central on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (3-11) will play at Farmington on Thursday at 7 p.m.

