Recap: Perryville rips De Soto

Perryville got four goals and an assist from Dayton Strattman and two goals (including the game winner) and an assist from Bryce Brewer in a 9-1 victory over visiting De Soto Tuesday.
Other players tallying for Perryville were Stratton Kaempfe (two goals), Carson Adams (one goal), Colby Hager (three assists) and Trevor Schnurbusch (two assists). Perryville keeper Ty Baudendistel saved five of six shots he faced to pick up the win. Blake Christian scored the goal for De Soto.
Perryville (6-1) will host St. Pius X on Thursday at 4 p.m. De Soto (1-8) hosts St. Clair on Thursday at 5 p.m.
