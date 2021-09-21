 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Perryville topples Seckman
0 comments

Recap: Perryville topples Seckman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Perryville got a hat trick and two assists from Dayton Strattman and two goals (including the game winner) from Bryce Brewer in a 6-1 win over Seckman Tuesday at Hillsboro.

Riley Hagan also contributed for Perryville with a goal. Ty Baudendistel picked up the win in goal for Perryville. Tyler Kuhn scored the goal for Seckman.

Perryville (7-1) plays Pacific at Hillsboro on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Seckman (4-2) plays Lutheran South at Hillsboro on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Cardinals’ Arenado gets 100th RBI, joins ‘Century Club’ with likes of Musial, Pujols and … Tom Herr (110 RBI and eight homers in ’85!)

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/201. Francis Howell (7-2) was idle.2. Fort Zumwalt South (7-1) def. Francis Howell North (3-5), 4-1.3. CBC (6-1) was …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News