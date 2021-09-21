Recap: Perryville topples Seckman

Perryville got a hat trick and two assists from Dayton Strattman and two goals (including the game winner) from Bryce Brewer in a 6-1 win over Seckman Tuesday at Hillsboro.

Riley Hagan also contributed for Perryville with a goal. Ty Baudendistel picked up the win in goal for Perryville. Tyler Kuhn scored the goal for Seckman.

Perryville (7-1) plays Pacific at Hillsboro on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Seckman (4-2) plays Lutheran South at Hillsboro on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.