Recap: Perryville tops Hillsboro

Dayton Strattman had two goals and two assists to lead Perryville to a 5-0 win over Hillsboro Saturday at Hillsboro.

Perryville also got offensive contributions from Bryce Brewer (two goals) and Carson Adams (one goal). Perryville keeper Ty Baudendistel stopped all three shots he faced to pick up the win.

Perryville (10-1) plays at De Soto on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Hillsboro (2-7) will be away at Pacific on Tuesday at 5 p.m.