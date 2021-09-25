Recap: Perryville tops Hillsboro

Dayton Strattman had two goals and two assists to lead Perryville to a 5-0 win over Hillsboro Saturday at Hillsboro.
-
Kirkwood bounces back from early deficit to edge Lindbergh
-
Boys soccer notebook: Solid first month has SLUH optimistic for what's to come
-
Area boys soccer rankings, Week 4
-
Fort Zumwalt South uses balanced attack to down Fort Zumwalt North
-
Boys soccer notebook: Teams make new plans with CYC tournament canceled for second successive season
Perryville also got offensive contributions from Bryce Brewer (two goals) and Carson Adams (one goal). Perryville keeper Ty Baudendistel stopped all three shots he faced to pick up the win.
Perryville (10-1) plays at De Soto on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Hillsboro (2-7) will be away at Pacific on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.