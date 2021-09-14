Recap: Perryville upends Festus

Perryville upended visiting Festus 8-0 Tuesday.
Key offensive contributors for Perryville included Stratton Kaempfe (hat trick), Dayton Strattman (two goals, four assists), Bryce Brewer (two goals, one assist), Caden Litterest (one goal) and Carson Adams (two assists). Ty Baudendistel saved all three shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Perryville.
Perryville (5-1) plays at Hillsboro on Thursday at 4 p.m. Festus (2-3) will host St. Pius X on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.