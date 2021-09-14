 Skip to main content
Recap: Perryville upends Festus
Recap: Perryville upends Festus

Perryville upended visiting Festus 8-0 Tuesday.

Key offensive contributors for Perryville included Stratton Kaempfe (hat trick), Dayton Strattman (two goals, four assists), Bryce Brewer (two goals, one assist), Caden Litterest (one goal) and Carson Adams (two assists). Ty Baudendistel saved all three shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Perryville.

Perryville (5-1) plays at Hillsboro on Thursday at 4 p.m. Festus (2-3) will host St. Pius X on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

