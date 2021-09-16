Recap: Perryville upends Hillsboro

Perryville got four goals from Dayton Strattman and a hat trick and three assists from Bryce Brewer in a 8-0 victory over Hillsboro Thursday at Hillsboro. The game winning goal went to Strattman.

Other players with numbers for Perryville included Eli Angle (one goal) and Riley Hagan (two assists). Ty Baudendistel picked up the win in goal for Perryville.

Perryville (6-1) will play Seckman at Hillsboro on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Hillsboro (0-6) plays at home against Fredericktown on Monday at 3:30 p.m.