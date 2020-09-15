Recap: Perryville waltzes over Festus

Perryville got four goals (including the game winner) and an assist from Bryce Brewer and two goals and three assists from Dayton Strattman in a 8-0 victory over Festus Tuesday at Festus.
Also contributing points for Perryville were Stratton Kaempfe (one goal, one assist) and Trent Balsman (one goal). Perryville goalie Ty Baudendistel earned the victory.
Perryville (1-0) hosts Hillsboro on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Festus (1-3) visits St. Pius X on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
