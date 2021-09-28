 Skip to main content
Recap: Priory downs Lutheran North
Recap: Priory downs Lutheran North

Priory edged visiting Lutheran North 3-1 Tuesday.

Priory got offensive contributions from AJ Buckalew, Will Glarner and Ethan Lewis each with a goal. Cole Joyce picked up the win in goal for Priory. Drew Keathley scored the goal for Lutheran North.

Priory (3-6) hosts Bayless on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Lutheran North (3-8) will be away at Lutheran South on Wednesday, October 6 at 5 p.m.

