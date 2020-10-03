Recap: Priory upends Trinity

Priory got a hat trick (including the game winner) from Will Swafford and two goals and an assist from A.J. Buckalew in a 8-0 victory over visiting Trinity Saturday.
Also adding offensive numbers for Priory were Dash King (one goal, one assist), David Mohrmann (one goal, one assist), Will Glarner (one goal), Ethan Lewis (two assists) and Luke Sommer (two assists). Ross Van Bree picked up the win in goal for Priory.
Priory (3-0) plays at MICDS on Tuesday, October 13 at 4:30 p.m. Trinity (0-4) plays at St. Dominic on Thursday at 6 p.m.
