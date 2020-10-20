Recap: Priory waltzes over Duchesne

Priory waltzed over Duchesne 8-0 Tuesday at Duchesne.
Leading the way offensively for Priory were Will Swafford (two goals), AJ Buckalew (one goal), RJ Clark (one goal), Ammar Haider (one goal), Max Herr (one goal), Brayden Schnurbusch (one goal) and Donny Ross (one goal). Ross Van Bree saved the only shot he faced to earn the victory in goal for Priory.
Priory (6-3) will host Chaminade on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Duchesne (3-9) travels to Fort Zumwalt East on Thursday at 5 p.m.
