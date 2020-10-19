 Skip to main content
Recap: Seckman beats Windsor (Imperial)
Recap: Seckman beats Windsor (Imperial)

Seckman beat Windsor (Imperial) 3-0 Monday at Windsor (Imperial).

Leading the way offensively for Seckman were Caleb Ray (one goal, one assist), Andrew Kuehn (one goal) and Tyler Kuhn (one goal). Severn Baez saved both shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Seckman.

Seckman (9-4) will host Pattonville on Thursday at 6 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (3-10) plays at Perryville on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

