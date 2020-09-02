 Skip to main content
Recap: Seckman defeats Fox
Seckman squeaked by visiting Fox 3-1 Wednesday.

Key offensive contributors for Seckman were Matthew Harp (one goal), Griffin Anderson (one goal), Caleb Ray (one goal) and Tyler Kuhn (two assists). Seckman keeper Sanel Catic stopped six of seven shots he faced to pick up the win. Foster Wheeler scored for Fox.

Seckman (1-0) will host Pacific on Friday at 4 p.m. Fox (1-2) plays North County at Seckman on Friday at 7 p.m.

