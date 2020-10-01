Recap: Seckman defeats Hillsboro

Seckman edged Hillsboro 2-1 Thursday at Hillsboro.
Contributing points for Seckman were Caleb Ray (one goal, one assist) and Tyler Kuhn (one goal). Severn Baez saved all three shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Seckman. Nick Marchetti scored the goal for Hillsboro.
Seckman (7-3) plays at home against Fox on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Hillsboro (2-9) plays at home against Sikeston on Saturday at 11 a.m.
