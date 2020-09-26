Recap: Seckman edges Hillsboro

Seckman defeated Hillsboro on penalty kicks Saturday at Hillsboro. The game was tied 1-1 after two overtime periods.
Griffin Anderson led Seckman with a goal. Alex Sullivan saved seven of eight shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Seckman. Austin Ruhl scored for Hillsboro.
Seckman (6-2) will play Jackson at Jackson Junior High on Monday at 6:45 p.m. Hillsboro (2-7) plays at home against Pacific on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
