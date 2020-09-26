 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Seckman edges Hillsboro
0 comments

Recap: Seckman edges Hillsboro

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Seckman defeated Hillsboro on penalty kicks Saturday at Hillsboro. The game was tied 1-1 after two overtime periods.

Griffin Anderson led Seckman with a goal. Alex Sullivan saved seven of eight shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Seckman. Austin Ruhl scored for Hillsboro.

Seckman (6-2) will play Jackson at Jackson Junior High on Monday at 6:45 p.m. Hillsboro (2-7) plays at home against Pacific on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/211. Fort Zumwalt South (8-0) is idle.2. Francis Howell Central (6-1) at Fort Zumwalt West (3-5), 5:30 p.m.3. Summit …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports