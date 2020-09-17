Recap: Seckman rips De Soto

Seckman breezed by visiting De Soto 8-0 Thursday.
Seckman got offensive contributions from Matthew Harp (one goal, one assist), Caleb Ray (one goal, one assist), Dino Velic (one goal, one assist), Griffin Anderson (one goal, one assist), Jesse Dundon (one goal), Tyler Kuhn (one goal), Levi Marsh (one goal) and Fox Wight (one goal). Seckman keeper Sanel Catic earned the win.
Seckman (4-1) plays Perryville at Hillsboro on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. De Soto (0-7) will play St. Louis United at Eureka Soccer Park on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
