Recap: Seckman slips past Parkway North
Seckman downed Parkway North 2-0 Monday at Parkway North.

Contributing offensively for Seckman were Fox Wight and Tyler Kuhn each with a goal. Seckman goalie Alex Sullivan stopped all five shots he faced to pick up the win.

Seckman (16-4) will be away at Pacific on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Parkway North (5-13) plays at home against Eureka on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

