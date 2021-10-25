Recap: Seckman slips past Parkway North

Seckman downed Parkway North 2-0 Monday at Parkway North.
Contributing offensively for Seckman were Fox Wight and Tyler Kuhn each with a goal. Seckman goalie Alex Sullivan stopped all five shots he faced to pick up the win.
Seckman (16-4) will be away at Pacific on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Parkway North (5-13) plays at home against Eureka on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
