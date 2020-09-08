 Skip to main content
Recap: Seckman topples Festus
Seckman beat Festus 4-0 Tuesday at Festus.

Leading the way offensively for Seckman were Brady Gossett (one goal), Tyler Kuhn (one goal), Caleb Ray (one goal), Fox Wight (one goal) and Austin Reynolds (two assists). Seckman keeper Sanel Catic earned the win.

Seckman (2-0) hosts Northwest Cedar Hill on Tuesday, September 15 at 6 p.m. Festus (0-2) will host St. Clair on Thursday at 5 p.m.

