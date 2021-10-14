 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Seckman tops University City
0 comments

Recap: Seckman tops University City

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Seckman topped University City 5-1 Thursday at University City.

Contributing points for Seckman were Austin Reynolds (one goal, one assist), Dominic Grasso (one goal), Tyler Kuhn (one goal), Levi Marsh (one goal) and Jacob Stirnemann (one goal). Sanel Catic saved three of four shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Seckman. Andrew Holahan scored for University City.

Seckman (14-4) hosts Windsor (Imperial) on Monday at 6 p.m. University City (5-12) will host Maplewood-RH on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Football record breakers and freshman stars on the diamond: Our High School Athletes of the Week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/91. CBC (12-2) tied Edwardsville (14-3), 2-2.2. Chaminade (10-3) def. St. James Academy (Kan.), 1-0.3. SLUH (15-1) d…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News