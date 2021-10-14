Recap: Seckman tops University City

Seckman topped University City 5-1 Thursday at University City.
Contributing points for Seckman were Austin Reynolds (one goal, one assist), Dominic Grasso (one goal), Tyler Kuhn (one goal), Levi Marsh (one goal) and Jacob Stirnemann (one goal). Sanel Catic saved three of four shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Seckman. Andrew Holahan scored for University City.
Seckman (14-4) hosts Windsor (Imperial) on Monday at 6 p.m. University City (5-12) will host Maplewood-RH on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
