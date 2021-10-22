Recap: SLUH beats MICDS

SLUH topped visiting MICDS 3-0 Friday.
-
Birdsong's vision comes true as Althoff advances past Mater Dei in 1A sectional final
-
Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
-
Boys soccer spotlight: Saladin helps spark SLUH's memorable season
-
Boys soccer spotlight: Infusion of youth has Collinsville dreaming big as playoffs begin
-
Box: Triad 2, Highland 0
Key offensive contributors for SLUH were Stephen Saladin (two goals) and Tyler Van Bree (one goal).
MICDS (14-5) hosts Kirkwood on Monday at 4:15 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.