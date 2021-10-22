 Skip to main content
Recap: SLUH beats MICDS
SLUH topped visiting MICDS 3-0 Friday.

Key offensive contributors for SLUH were Stephen Saladin (two goals) and Tyler Van Bree (one goal).

MICDS (14-5) hosts Kirkwood on Monday at 4:15 p.m.

News