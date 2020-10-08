 Skip to main content
Recap: SLUH downs Vianney
SLUH defeated visiting Vianney on penalty kicks Thursday. The game was tied 2-2 after three overtime periods.

Leading the way offensively for SLUH were Stephen Saladin (one goal, one assist) and Jackson Rudder (one goal). SLUH keeper John Barr saved five of seven shots he faced to pick up the win.

SLUH (3-0) will host Webster Groves on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Vianney (2-3) plays at home against Lindbergh on Saturday at 11:45 a.m.

