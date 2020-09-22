 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: St. Charles topples Duchesne
0 comments

Recap: St. Charles topples Duchesne

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

Behind shutout goalkeeping by Chase Wetzler, who made eight saves, St. Charles defeated Duchesne 4-0 Tuesday at Duchesne.

Adding offensive numbers for St. Charles were Nick Quay (two goals), Yidenpen Bayili (one goal, one assist), Caleb Schneider (one goal) and Ryan Russell (two assists).

St. Charles (6-2) will host O'Fallon Christian on Thursday at 5 p.m. Duchesne (3-4) will be away at Orchard Farm on Thursday at 5:45 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/211. Fort Zumwalt South (8-0) is idle.2. Francis Howell Central (6-1) at Fort Zumwalt West (3-5), 5:30 p.m.3. Summit …

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/221. Fort Zumwalt South (8-0) vs. Fort Zumwalt North (2-4), 7 p.m.2. Francis Howell Central (8-1) vs. Timberland (5-3…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports