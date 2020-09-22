Recap: St. Charles topples Duchesne

Behind shutout goalkeeping by Chase Wetzler, who made eight saves, St. Charles defeated Duchesne 4-0 Tuesday at Duchesne.
Adding offensive numbers for St. Charles were Nick Quay (two goals), Yidenpen Bayili (one goal, one assist), Caleb Schneider (one goal) and Ryan Russell (two assists).
St. Charles (6-2) will host O'Fallon Christian on Thursday at 5 p.m. Duchesne (3-4) will be away at Orchard Farm on Thursday at 5:45 p.m.
