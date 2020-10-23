 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: St. Charles waltzes over Winfield
0 comments

Recap: St. Charles waltzes over Winfield

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

St. Charles got two goals and three assists from Caleb Schneider and two goals and an assist from Ryan Russell in a 6-0 win over Winfield Friday at Winfield.

St. Charles also got points from Ashton Winning and Yidenpen Bayili each with a goal. St. Charles keeper Chase Wetzler earned the win.

St. Charles (11-4) goes on the road to play Elsberry on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Winfield (3-14) goes on the road to play St. Paul Lutheran on Monday at 5 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports