Recap: St. Charles waltzes over Winfield

St. Charles got two goals and three assists from Caleb Schneider and two goals and an assist from Ryan Russell in a 6-0 win over Winfield Friday at Winfield.
St. Charles also got points from Ashton Winning and Yidenpen Bayili each with a goal. St. Charles keeper Chase Wetzler earned the win.
St. Charles (11-4) goes on the road to play Elsberry on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Winfield (3-14) goes on the road to play St. Paul Lutheran on Monday at 5 p.m.
