St. Charles West got a hat trick from Darius Decarolis and two goals and an assist from Adam Mays in a 6-2 win over visiting Duchesne Monday. Mays was credited with the game winning goal.
St. Charles West also got points from Robert Blocker (one goal) and Ray Rico (two assists). Ian Hollander saved five of seven shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for St. Charles West. Key offensive players for Duchesne were Joey Deluvia (one goal, one assist) and Ryan Hill (one goal).
St. Charles West (12-9) plays Orchard Farm at St. Charles West on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.