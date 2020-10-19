Recap: St. Charles West slips past Duchesne

Michael Sommerville had two goals to lead St. Charles West to a 3-2 victory over visiting Duchesne Monday. He was credited with the game winning goal.
Darius Decarolis also contributed for St. Charles West with a goal and an assist. St. Charles West goalie Coleton Severs saved five of seven shots he faced to pick up the win. Key offensive contributors for Duchesne included Ryan Hill (one goal, one assist) and Cameron Oppelt (one goal).
St. Charles West (6-8) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Duchesne (3-8) will host Priory on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
