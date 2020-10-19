 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: St. Charles West slips past Duchesne
0 comments

Recap: St. Charles West slips past Duchesne

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Michael Sommerville had two goals to lead St. Charles West to a 3-2 victory over visiting Duchesne Monday. He was credited with the game winning goal.

Darius Decarolis also contributed for St. Charles West with a goal and an assist. St. Charles West goalie Coleton Severs saved five of seven shots he faced to pick up the win. Key offensive contributors for Duchesne included Ryan Hill (one goal, one assist) and Cameron Oppelt (one goal).

St. Charles West (6-8) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Duchesne (3-8) will host Priory on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports