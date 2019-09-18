St. Charles West got a hat trick (including the game winner) from Ray Rico and two goals and an assist from Adam Mays in a 6-3 win over Duchesne Wednesday at Duchesne.
Other players with points for St. Charles West included Craig Kubiak (one goal) and Sam Papin (three assists). David Quirk saved eight of 11 shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for St. Charles West. Contributing points for Duchesne were Ryan Hill (one goal, one assist), Danny Parks (one goal) and Ryan Walsh (one goal).
St. Charles West (4-2) hosts Sullivan on Saturday at noon. Duchesne (1-6) hosts O'Fallon Christian on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.