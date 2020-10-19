Recap: St. Clair downs Sullivan

St. Clair trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 2-1 overtime victory over Sullivan Monday at Sullivan.
Leading the way offensively for St. Clair were Brandon Barnes and Zach Browne each with a goal. Jensen Beckemeier was credited with the victory in goal for St. Clair. Charlie Lohden scored the goal for Sullivan.
St. Clair (2-14) plays at home against Warrenton on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Sullivan (2-15) plays at Union on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.