Recap: St. Clair downs Sullivan
St. Clair trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 2-1 overtime victory over Sullivan Monday at Sullivan.

Leading the way offensively for St. Clair were Brandon Barnes and Zach Browne each with a goal. Jensen Beckemeier was credited with the victory in goal for St. Clair. Charlie Lohden scored the goal for Sullivan.

St. Clair (2-14) plays at home against Warrenton on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Sullivan (2-15) plays at Union on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

